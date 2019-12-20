Opium worth ₹1 cr en route to Haryana seized in Greater Noida

Over 60 kg opium, having an estimated worth of ₹1 crore in the market, was seized in Greater Noida and two persons were arrested while transporting it, the police said on Thursday.

The police have also recovered cash worth ₹25 lakh from their Delhi-registered car, while two of the accomplices of the accused managed to escape, they said.

“The opium was being brought from Chhattisgarh and was being taken to Kurukshetra in Haryana where it was to be supplied at some hotels and farm houses,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

“Overall, 63 kg opium was seized and ₹25 lakh cash was found in the car of the accused. Two of the accused have been arrested and their SUV was impounded,” Mr. Krishna told reporters.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun Bhuiya, a native of Jharkhand, and Satish from Kurukshetra in Haryana, the police said.

The accused who are absconding have been identified as Dinesh Yadav and Vishweshwar Yadav, both from Jharkhand, the police added.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Beta II police station in Greater Noida under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said further.