Operations on first stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to start by March

February 25, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The RRTS corridor connecting Sahibabad and Duhai will have five stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot

The Hindu Bureau

An RRTS train at the Sahibabad station on Friday.  | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train corridor is expected to start operations by late March this year.

The RRTS will change the travelling experience of commuters in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.

The RRTS corridor connecting Sahibabad and Duhai will have five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

“Initially, the train will have six coaches and will run at the speed of 162 km per hour, making it three times faster than the Delhi metro”, said a senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official.

“For the safety of commuters, each platform will have screen doors which will be equipped with an emergency button, in case of emergency,” the official added. He added that a barrier will be built along the highway to avoid any human-motor collision and to ensure the safety of commuters.

Of the six coaches, one will be a premium coach; one will be reserved for female commuters, with the remaining four being general coaches. The premium coach will have a food and beverage vending machine, and every seat will have a USB and three-pin charging point. The general coaches will have only USB charging points for every seat.

