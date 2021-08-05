Opening of DMRC’s Grey Line extension postponed

NEW DELHI

Delay due to pending repair work on the approach road to the station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the opening of the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension was postponed due to pending repair work on the approach road to the station. The DMRC said that inauguration of the “missing link” on the Pink Line will be as scheduled and operations would begin on August 6.

In a statement issued, the DMRC said: “The opening of Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand metro section of the Grey Line is being postponed for about two weeks’ since the completion of a vital road providing access to the station from a part of the locality is pending.”

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said: “A portion of a vital road link connecting Khaira Mor with Gopal Nagar had to be blocked for heavy vehicles due to the construction work on the reversal facility beyond the Dhansa Bus Stand station. However, following the completion of tunnelling work in the reversal area, the road is now being restored and will be ready soon which will facilitate easy access to the station from various interior areas beyond Najafgarh.”

Mr. Dayal added that the date of inauguration of the section will be announced following the completion of the pending repair work.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to inaugurate the Pink Line section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations on Friday. Passenger operations are scheduled to begin from 3 p.m. on the same day, officials said.

With the inauguration, the entire Shiv Vihar – Majlis Park Pink Line corridor, spanning around 59 kilometre, will become operational. “It will connect important landmarks such as Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar,” the DMRC said.