Delhi

Open Day for female applicants

A second session of the ‘Open Day’, to be held at DU North Campus on Saturday, will aim at resolving concerns of female applicants, said Rajeev Gupta, Dean of Students’ Welfare. Panellists will include women principals and experts.

Dec 19, 2019

