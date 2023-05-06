Open classrooms and laboratory facilities till 8 p.m., DU tells colleges

May 06, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

NEW DELHI

Delhi University has issued a notification to colleges to take “appropriate measures” to keep classrooms and laboratory facilities open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on working days. The teachers’ groups have opposed the move, saying it has been imposed without any discussion and would stretch the already limited resources.

The university asserted that the notification has been issued following University Grants Commission guidelines dated January 14, for optimal utilisation of resources in central universities and higher education institutions so as to extend the benefits to the UG/PG students and researchers.

The Academics for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA) voiced their dissent arguing that the notification did not have the approval of statutory bodies like staff, academic and executive councils. “This must be read in the background of shrinking budgetary allocations, holding back second tranche of OBC expansion plan and shifting 40% classes on online basis,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Guidelines state optimum utilisation of resources without investment of additional resource. This idea is good for small institutions but Delhi University colleges’ resources are already overburdened due to the intake of a large number of students without any significant increase in infrastructure. Government has increased the number of students in EWS expansion but has not sanctioned any teaching post as well as infrastructure,” the teachers said. They added that the purpose of sharing resource is to increase dependence on online teaching in place of classroom teaching

The university has also asked all colleges and departments to submit an action taken report by May 31 to the Dean, Academic Affairs.