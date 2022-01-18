Open city markets, demand BJP

New Delhi

18 January 2022 00:53 IST

The BJP on Monday demanded that city markets be allowed to reopen fully.

“For two days, shops are closed in the name of weekend curfew and after that in the name of implementation of odd-even for the remaining five days. Shopkeepers are being allowed to open shops for only two days or a maximum of three days,” Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

“This has broken their backs. They are required to pay bills, rents and all kinds of taxes to the government. How can they manage all those expenses by opening their shop only for two or three days a week?” he asked.

Customers, the leader said, were already coming sparingly to markets which was not only affecting businessmen but even daily wage labourers working as loaders and porters in city markets. When public transport could run at full capacity, why couldn’t markets open, he asked.

Despite having collected ₹15 crore in fines for violating COVID-appropriate behaviour in the last 15 days and hundreds of crores of rupees as fines in the past, funds were not being utilised to control the spread of infection but being collected as “income”.

“The government considers COVID penalty as a means of income. It should use this amount for the appointment of home guards or civil defence volunteers in the markets so that they can ensure compliance with the rules,” he said.

“More staffers should be deployed at city markets to sanitise every person and provide masks to those who do not have one. It should also be the responsibility of the government staffer to implement social distancing,” he said.