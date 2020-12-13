Open book exam for UG, PG students at DU begins

Open book examinations for second and third-year undergraduate students and final-year postgraduate students of Delhi University (DU) began on Saturday.
This is the second time that DU is undertaking the OBE due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 1.3 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams this time with around 5,700 opting for physical examinations, to be conducted in respective colleges.
Earlier, university officials had said that students will only be able to upload their answer scripts on the OBE portal and unlike last time, options of emailing would not be available.
However, as an “emergent measure”, the university has given students the option of emailing their answer scripts to the nodal officers.
D.S. Rawat, Dean of Examinations, said, “We have given students an alternative of emailing their answer scripts to respective nodal officers. However, it has been specified that this mode can be used only in cases of emergency. They have to provide documentary evidence, including snapshots, to prove that they had tried to upload the scripts on the portal, but were unable to. Without evidence their requests will not be accepted.”
On the first day of OBE, examination of around 190 papers were conducted in the morning and around 180 in the evening session, officials said.
