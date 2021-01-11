OPD at Rajiv Gandhi hospital to resume today

New Delhi

11 January 2021 01:25 IST

First surgery to be done after 10 months

Doctors at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) are slated to conduct a heart bypass surgery on Monday, which will be the first operation to be done there since it was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility nearly 10 months ago, officials said.

The national capital had reported its first COVID-19 case on March 1, when a businessman from east Delhi had tested positive.

Lok Nayak Hospital and RGSSH were among the hospitals to be converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities soon after the cases began to rise.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our OPD is scheduled to resume from tomorrow [Monday], however, it will be only available on three days – Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said RGSSH spokesperson Chhavi Gupta.

The 650-bed RGSSH was a dedicated COVID-19 facility till recently when it was converted into a partially COVID-19 hospital, along with six other Delhi government-run hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital.

Services at Lok Nayak

The OPD services resumed at the 2000-bed Lok Nayak Hospital located in central Delhi, the largest facility under the city government, from January 4.