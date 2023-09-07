‘Onus of resolving the dispute on L-G’

:

The onus of resolving the dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena is on the latter, Atishi, who holds the portfolios of Public Works Department (PWD) and Revenue, among others, told The Hindu. The Minister’s comment comes during a bitter feud between the elected government and the L-G over the credit for the beautification works done before the G-20 Summit.

When did you start the preparations? What were the focus areas?

We have known for a long time that the G-20 Summit will be held in the national capital this year. So, all the streetscaping and landscaping works in the recent past have been done with this in mind. The tunnels around Pragati Maidan (which will host the G-20 Summit on September 9 and 10) were constructed by the Delhi government’s PWD. The work was monitored closely by Manishji [former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia] when he was the PWD Minister. The department also worked on revamping the city and redesigning roads. The focus of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the last six months has been to ensure cleanliness by deploying sanitation workers and mechanical road sweepers.

How much did the Delhi government spend on the summit?

We asked the Centre for ₹927 crore in February for various works to be done by the Delhi government and the MCD. The Centre did not give us a single penny. So, we spent from our own budgets.

Last week, you said there were coordination issues between the AAP government and the L-G. Have you raised the issue with him?

The onus of resolving this issue is not on us. The Centre is hosting the G-20 Summit and Delhi is the venue. The Prime Minister himself should have called the Chief Minister at least once. But it’s like they [BJP-ruled Centre] have almost declared that just because there is a different party in power [in Delhi], we will not coordinate with them. It is the city’s loss.

How was the work done without coordination?

Lack of coordination led to duplication of work. Officials would visit a spot with the L-G and then go to the same place with me. Had the L-G’s office coordinated with us, we could have gotten more work done.

There is politics over taking credit for work.

The L-G started it by taking credit for the work. I’m not taking credit for work done in the New Delhi Municipal Council or the cantonment areas, but you [L-G] take credit for work done by the PWD and the MCD.

According to a report by Concerned Citizens Collective, preparations for the summit caused displacement of an estimated 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people and razing of 25 slums in the city. Do you have a count of the people displaced?

I don’t have a number specifically because we have given clear directions to the PWD not to demolish slums. The L-G gave orders. The legal position is also clear — any slum notified by 2015 can’t be razed without ensuring the rehabilitation of residents.

Some of the slums have been covered to keep them out of sight. Is it the right approach?

The solution is neither demolition nor covering them up. The government has to provide jobs in rural areas. No metropolis can survive with this kind of inflow [of migrants].

Screens are being put around them so that they are not seen by the G-20 delegates.

Who treats a poor person well in this country? We are doing much worse by making them migrate. Who’d want to live in such poverty in a city? We aren’t doing [anything] bad just by covering up slum areas.