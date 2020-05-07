Only paid quarantine facility for passengers landing at Delhi airport

The Delhi government on Thursday issued a “revised order” on guidelines for handling of passengers from abroad arriving at the Delhi airport.

The earlier order issued on Wednesday had given an option of home quarantine or government quarantine facility, which is free, as an option for passengers to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The revised order only mentions “paid institutional quarantine centres” as an option for the passengers.

“The passengers will be quarantined at a paid institutional quarantine cente. Also, as per the new order, passengers from other states will also be quarantined for 14 days by the Delhi government,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

The earlier order had said that passengers who are not residents of Delhi can be looked after by the Resident Commissioners and nodal officers of their respective states, including “boarding and lodging in Delhi and transportation to their respective states”.

The process

Passengers deboarding a flight will be escorted by airline staff to health counters of the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) for initial thermal screening, where symptomatic passengers would be isolated and moved to designated hospitals.

After screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the designated immigration counters with passports and a copy of the SRF (Self-Reporting Form).

Also Read Coronavirus India lockdown Day 44 live updates | Agra prison inmate tests positive despite no contact with outsiders for over a month

After clearance of immigration, passports of the passengers will be retained by the immigration officials and passengers in batches of 30, will be handed over to an escort team headed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer. The passports would be handed over to the team head and not to the passengers.

The passengers will then move to the luggage belts to collect the luggage and passengers will proceed further through the customs. The passengers will then move to the designated triage area manned by Delhi government officials. Here, the passports of the entire batch will be handed over to the medical officer in-charge at the counter.

After checks, passports of the entire batch will be given to the escort team, who will take them to the designated quarantine centre in buses provided by the Delhi government.