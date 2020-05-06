Delhi

Only one domestic help for each house

Clearing the confusion on the entry of domestic helps in housing societies, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar came up with detailed guidelines stating the dos and don’ts for residents, on Wednesday.

It said the Resident Welfare Associations could allow/disallow/allow with conditions the entry of domestic helps after discussion with residents. However, it would be mandatory that they could come only from non-containment zones. One house help could work only in one house and RWAs would ensure thermal screening for them. The same guideline would apply for car cleaners and drivers. The washermen would be allowed to collect clothes from multiple houses.

The guidelines stated taking walks would not be permitted.

Gautam Buddha Nagar didn’t report any positive case on Wednesday. The district has 83 active cases.

Ghaziabad reported 12 new cases on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 11:39:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/only-one-domestic-help-for-each-house/article31521612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY