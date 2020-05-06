Only one domestic help for each house

Clearing the confusion on the entry of domestic helps in housing societies, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar came up with detailed guidelines stating the dos and don’ts for residents, on Wednesday.

It said the Resident Welfare Associations could allow/disallow/allow with conditions the entry of domestic helps after discussion with residents. However, it would be mandatory that they could come only from non-containment zones. One house help could work only in one house and RWAs would ensure thermal screening for them. The same guideline would apply for car cleaners and drivers. The washermen would be allowed to collect clothes from multiple houses.

The guidelines stated taking walks would not be permitted.

Gautam Buddha Nagar didn’t report any positive case on Wednesday. The district has 83 active cases.

Ghaziabad reported 12 new cases on Wednesday.