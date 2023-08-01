HamberMenu
Only legislature can impose ‘total prohibition’ on cow slaughter: HC

August 01, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Centre told the court that in Delhi, the prohibition is already enforced through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court has declined a plea seeking direction to the Centre to impose “total prohibition” on the slaughter of cow and its progeny, saying the petitioner has to approach the competent legislature.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) plea by one Brishbhan Verma, noted that there is already a ban on cow slaughter in the national capital through a law enacted by the Delhi government.

“The Supreme Court has observed that only a competent legislature can decide such questions arising in relation to the prohibition on the slaughter of cow and its progeny,” the High Court said, adding that the judiciary cannot compel the legislature to promulgate any particular legislation.

The Centre submitted that all the States and Union Territories, except Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep, have enacted legislation prohibiting the slaughter of cow and its progeny.

It said the legislative competence for this issue lies with the State governments and that in Delhi, the prohibition is already enforced through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.

