Only Kejriwal will ensure regularisation, says AAP

Reacting to accusations launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alone wants the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Before the 2008 election, Congress had distributed provisional certificates to residents of unauthorised colonies, said Mr. Chadha. Following the footsteps of Congress, the BJP is now distributing website addresses to residents. Both these steps were fraudulent and taken just to cheat people, he added.

“It is our promise to the people that Mr. Kejriwal will not stop making efforts till regularisation is done. The falsehood and the fraud of the BJP with the residents of unauthorised colonies will not be entertained any further. Only Mr. Kejriwal can get regularisation of unauthorised colonies done and people know it,” said Mr. Chadha.