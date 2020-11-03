Only hi-tech, service industries can now open in Delhi: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020 00:34 IST

‘Pollution-causing manufacturing units will have to shift to hi-tech, service sector’

In an attempt to control pollution and promote a ‘green Delhi’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Centre had cleared a proposal permitting only hi-tech and service industries to operate in new industrial areas in the city.

Manufacturing units operating in old industrial areas will be encouraged to shut down and switch to the service sector, Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the move would provide opportunities to hi-tech and service industries, which have been moving to other regions of the National Capital Region, to set up offices in new industrial areas in the Capital.

The Chief Minister said that the main economy of Delhi is service-based and such industries were earlier placed under the ‘office’ category, which meant they could only be opened in commercial areas according to the Master Plan of Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Commerical rates

“The rates in commercial areas were very high and so these offices could not open in Delhi and shifted to Gurugram and Noida. Now, office owners will not have to shift to other cities. They will be able to avail cheap and spacious locations in industrial spaces in Delhi itself,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The move is a step towards getting rid of polluting industries such as iron, steel and plastic in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal said, while thanking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for clearing the proposal that had allegedly been lying with the Centre for 3-4 years.

“In the coming days, we hope that all these manufacturing industries will be shut down and more service industries will be opened in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The service sector includes offices of Chartered Accountants, lawyers, media companies; computer hardware and software industries; IT service, Internet and email providers; customer interaction services such as call centres, email helpdesk, back-office processing, finance, accounting and more, the CM added.