Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

December 06, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 6 said other parties have stolen Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) agenda and are talking about providing free electricity and giving guarantees but free education is still not on their list.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at an event at the AAP office here to pay tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

The Chief Minister said Ambedkar went to study at Columbia University in the U.S. in 1913 and always laid emphasis on education.

"Had he been alive for 10-15 years more, he would have improved all government schools in the country. No party has paid any attention to education," Mr. Kejriwal said.

"These parties stole our entire agenda. They are now giving all the guarantees and giving free electricity but they are not guaranteeing free education. Only AAP can give a guarantee of education," he asserted.

AAP has done a lot in the field of education, he said and asserted that people in the country have been deliberately kept uneducated in the last 75 years.

"If AAP can give good education in five years, why couldn't people get educated in 75 years," he added.

The AAP national convener also alleged that hurdles were being created to snatch power from them.

"We are born for service of all. We are here to fight for the country and will never compromise with our principles," he said.