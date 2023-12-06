HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP has done a lot in the field of education, he said and asserted that people in the country have been deliberately kept uneducated in the last 75 years

December 06, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. FIl.e

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. FIl.e | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 6 said other parties have stolen Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) agenda and are talking about providing free electricity and giving guarantees but free education is still not on their list.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at an event at the AAP office here to pay tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

The Chief Minister said Ambedkar went to study at Columbia University in the U.S. in 1913 and always laid emphasis on education.

"Had he been alive for 10-15 years more, he would have improved all government schools in the country. No party has paid any attention to education," Mr. Kejriwal said.

"These parties stole our entire agenda. They are now giving all the guarantees and giving free electricity but they are not guaranteeing free education. Only AAP can give a guarantee of education," he asserted.

AAP has done a lot in the field of education, he said and asserted that people in the country have been deliberately kept uneducated in the last 75 years.

"If AAP can give good education in five years, why couldn't people get educated in 75 years," he added.

The AAP national convener also alleged that hurdles were being created to snatch power from them.

"We are born for service of all. We are here to fight for the country and will never compromise with our principles," he said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.