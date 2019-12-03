Only 9% to be left out under regularisation Bill, says Hardeep Puri

Reacting to the Congress’ allegation that around 40% of unauthorised colonies would be left out of the Centre’s proposal to grant ownership rights, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra had “misunderstood” the plan.

The government’s proposed grant of ownership rights will leave out colonies located on forest land, floodplains and other restricted areas. Mr. Chopra had on Sunday said about 40%-45% of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies would not benefit from the grant of ownership rights.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr. Puri said: “Such areas where people cannot legally settle, include notified forest, prohibited areas of monuments, O-zone around the Yamuna, Master Plan roads or existing operational roads etc. However, such areas have about 9% of the total population of UCs. [sic.].” The government has introduced a Bill to facilitate the grant of ownership rights in 1,731 colonies in the ongoing session of Parliament.