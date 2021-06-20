‘Only 8% inmates inoculated in Delhi jails’

New Delhi

20 June 2021 23:20 IST

As drive suffers due to vaccine scarcity, administration says it is making all efforts to keep them safe

Only around eight per cent of the total inmates at Tihar jail, considered the largest prison in Asia, has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. Overall, too, the total number of inmates inoculated in the Delhi’s prison system so far, is a meagre eight per cent, according to the Delhi prisons administration.

A senior officer said the vaccination drive among inmates has suffered due to scarcity of vaccines. Since the inoculation drive started, jail officials have put in a lot of efforts to convince prisoners to get vaccinated.

Prison officials said that 1,615 persons over the age of 45 have been completely vaccinated so far in the three prison complexes, including Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli. Of over 20,000 inmates in Delhi jails, only 3,738 have received jabs that includes completely vaccinated and the inmates who received only the first dose.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group started at Tihar prison complex on May 18. A total of 1,991 inmates under the category have received the first dose of vaccination as of June 19.

The officer added that dedicated staffers have been deployed to assist and complete the required paperwork of inmates for vaccination.

Registration process

The official is coordinating with family members of inmates to get a copy of their Aadhaar card to complete the registration process. Many inmates have voluntarily come forward for vaccination and also helped to convince their fellow inmates.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they are in constant touch with the authorities concerned over vaccination of inmates.

“The vaccination drive is in full swing as per the protocol. Medical teams keep visiting jails for vaccination. We are in the process of making the process more smooth and quick,” said Mr. Goel.

A senior officer said that there are over 20,000 inmates in Delhi prisons and the capacity of prisons is a little over 10,000.

However, the jail administration said that they are making all possible efforts to keep the inmates safe and have been following all COVID-related protocols.

“It is tough to maintain hygiene and COVID protocols in such a congested space. However, inmate wards are regularly sanitised and senior citizens are kept in separate wards for safety,” said the officer.