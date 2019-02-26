Only 4 lakh names deleted while updating electoral list, says CEO

Refuting the allegations of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that over 30 lakh names were deleted from Delhi’s electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) filed a reply in a court on Monday stating that only 4 lakh voters’ names were deleted while updating the list.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal took cognisance of the defamation complaint filed against Mr. Kejriwal and others by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar at North Avenue police station.

Electoral officer Manoj Kumar, who was representing the CEO of Delhi, submitted his reply in the Patiala House Courts against the claims made by Mr. Kejriwal.

The CEO said he has brought the summoned record relating to the procedure of addition and deletion of electors in the electoral rolls pertaining to Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Between January 10, 2018, and January 18, 2019, a total of 2,88,140 names were added, and during the same period 4,07,715 names were deleted.

Over 1 crore voters

The total numbers of voters in the NCT of Delhi, as per the final roll published on January 18, 2019, is 1,36,95,291 and at the time of final publication on January 10, 2018, the number was 1,38,14,866.

“We do not have data regarding the caste and community of the deleted voters. The deletion exercise is done by the Electoral Registration Officer [ERO] on the instructions of the Election Commission of India [ECI] without any influence by any political party or any private agency,” the CEO said.

The ACMM added that further examination of complainant witness has been deferred.

“Further examination is deferred for want of record relating to any complaint by any person received in this regard as well the reply made by the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, through the ECI and any clarification given to the media or by public notice,” read the statement of ACMM. The next hearing in the case is on Thursday.

On December 6 last year, Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted: “Not 40k. Total 30 lakh votes deleted. 4 lakh baniyas, 8 lakh muslims, 15 lakh poorvanchalis and 3 lakh rest [sic].” During his campaign, the Chief Minister had accused the BJP of getting the names deleted.