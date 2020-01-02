Only 36 drunk driving challans issued in Gurugram

This New Year’s Eve, Gurugram Traffic Police personnel donned the cap of “facilitators” to help drunk revellers reach home safely rather than issue challans.

As per the Gurugram Police, only 36 challans were issued for drunk driving on the intervening night of December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. Last year, the police had challaned 130 people for drunk driving.

Greater awareness

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himanshu Garg told The Hindu that the focus this year was not to issue challans, but to assist people and ensure that those in an inebriated state reach home safely.

“The people were requested to call for a cab or let someone who was not drunk to drive the vehicle. The police also took the services of around 20 cabs for this purpose that dropped off people safely to their homes,” said Mr. Garg.

The reduction in the number of drunk driving cases on New Year’s Eve was also partially attributed to increased awareness among the revellers and the hefty fine of ₹10,000 as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act rules that came into force on September 1.

The rules also provide for the suspension of the driving licence of the defaulter for three months.

Stricter rules

As per the statistics provided by the Gurugram police, 4,047 were challaned for drunk driving in 2019, though the number reduced considerably after the amendment in the motor vehicle rules.

The highest number of drunk driving challans (604) were issued in March, the lowest (274) in May, before the new rules came into effect.

After the new fine rates came into force, only 37 and 23 challans were issued respectively in September and October. However, the number of challans rose to 230 in November and a total of 231 people were challaned in December.

Mr. Garg said that in the initial months after the amendment to the rules, the focus was on awareness generation and that the figures had risen in recent weeks. “Besides, the first few weeks were also lost in updating software of the e-challan machines as per the amendment,” he added.