Only 3 days of vaccine stock left for 18-44 group: Sisodia

Minister asks Centre to make doses available for the category

Citing a shortage of vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the stock for the 18-44 years category would only last three more days.

He said the Delhi government may have to shut all the centres opened up for this category if the Centre does not provide fresh supply.

Mr. Sisodia said that in a letter addressed to the Delhi government, the Centre has committed to distribute 3.83 lakh doses for the 45+ age group, however, the same provision has not been extended to 18-44 age group.

“This is a grave issue that requires the immediate attention of the Central government. At the very least, they should match the doses for 45+ citizens and distribute 3.83 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group as well,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia said he wrote to the Centre on Monday, requesting them to make vaccine doses available for citizens between 18-44 years, make allocation data of vaccines transparent and open to the public.

Transparency sought

He said: “Currently the Centre allocates 50% of vaccines and passes on the responsibility for the rest to State governments. But, there is no transparency in the process. Allocation data, showing how many vaccine doses have been provided to which State and for which age group, should be on public domain.”

He said the Centre should be transparent in its vaccine allocation data like it has shown transparency in oxygen allocation. He also requested that the information on the number of doses that will be made available to the Capital in June and July be communicated to the State government so that it can plan its vaccination programme.

AAP MLA Atishi said 90,832 vaccine doses had been administered on Sunday, of which 79,353 were administered their first dose. The second dose had been administered to 11,479 beneficiaries.

“We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day’s stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today’s vaccination,” Ms. Atishi said.

To cater to those people in the 45 and above age group who don’t have smartphones and can’t register online, Ms. Atishi said the government has added 97 schools where walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers started on Monday.