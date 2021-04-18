Only 274 ICU beds vacant as Delhi reports 24K new cases

COVID-19 vaccination in progress at a centre in Delhi during the weekend curfew on Saturday. SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

new delhi

18 April 2021

A record 169 deaths reported in 24 hours; active COVID cases near 70,000 mark

Delhi reported 24,375 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The total number of cases stood at 8,27,998.

Out of the total 16,979 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 74.8% were occupied. Significantly, 93.25% of the total 4,062 ICU beds are occupied and there were only 274 ICU beds vacant in Delhi on Saturday night, as per a government website.

The hospitals which did not have a single ICU bed include bigger Delhi government-run hospitals such as Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and central government-run Safdarjung Hospital.

A total of 167 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours — the highest fatality count so far — taking the death toll to 11,960.

The test positivity was 24.56% on Saturday, which is the highest in months. This means that 24 out of 100 people taking the tests are testing positive for the virus.

A total of 99,230 tests were conducted in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 7,46,239 people have recovered and there are 69,799 active cases in the city.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government has deputed IAS and DANICS officers in government and private hospitals across Delhi to ensure better COVID management,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Nodal officers

He said that the government has deployed IAS officers as nodal officers in 10 State government hospitals to oversee overall COVID-19 management.

“15 DANICS officers posted in private hospitals across Delhi to handhold the management and oversee adherence of all COVID measures. 24 DANICS Probationers deployed in State government hospitals to assist the nodal IAS officers in overall general superintendence,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 48,046 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the Capital in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.