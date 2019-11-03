Only 2% of farmers given means to curb stubble burning: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that machines which could curb stubble burning had been given to only 63,000 of the 26 lakh farmers (around 2.4%) in Haryana and Punjab in the last two years.

“At this rate it will take 50-60 years to provide machines to all farmers in the two States. Do you want to see the people of Delhi suffer in the same way for the next 50 years?” Mr. Sisodia asked, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

He said that the Centre has accepted, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, that stubble burning is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and NCR.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has postponed a meeting of environment Ministers of northern States three times and it is yet to be held.

“Mr. Javadekar does not have time to hold a discussion on the most significant matter concerning the whole of north India. The Delhi Chief Minister [Arvind Kejriwal] had written to Mr. Javadekar but received no response. The Minister scheduled a meeting on stubble burning on September 21 but postponed it; he then scheduled a meeting on October 17 but cancelled it via e-mail. There was a meeting scheduled on October 19, which was also cancelled via e-mail. Since then there has been no communication. This just shows the shaken priorities and helplessness of the Centre that not a single meeting has been held on the matter,” Mr. Sisodia said.

CM writes to Javadekar

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal wrote another letter to Mr. Javadekar. “I urge you to kindly look into these issues immediately. Let us all prepare a concrete and workable plan to deal with the menace of stubble burning,” the letter read.

The Chief Minister said that air pollution in Delhi was creating a bad image of India internationally. “German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Delhi for an official visit. I wonder what impression she will carry of India with such high levels of pollution. The images of international cricketers playing cricket wearing masks does not create a good image of India,” he said in the letter.