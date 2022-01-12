Online yoga classes for COVID patients in home isolation

New Delhi

12 January 2022

They can choose a time of their convenience to practice yoga: Delhi CM

COVID patients in home isolation will be able to partake in free online yoga classes being organised by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and patients are free to choose a slot of their comfort to be part of the initiative dubbed ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’, Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Yoga and pranayam greatly add on to one’s immunity. I wouldn’t claim that they offer complete protection against the virus but they definitely help one cope and recover more efficiently,” Mr. Kejriwal told a digital briefing.

“COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising throughout the country. Delhi too is witnessing a rise but we have noticed a trend that the speed of the spread of the virus has slowed down. I hope that this trend will continue for the near future and the COVID-19 spread comes down,” he said.

Guided by an instructor, Mr. Kejriwal said, COVID-19 patients in home isolation could register for online classes and practice yoga under the guidance of instructors trained specially in poses and practices related to COVID recovery. One class would have only 15 patients so that the instructor can give individual focus to every patient.

A registration link will be sent to all patients in home isolation through which they could choose a time of their convenience, he said. “Currently, 1,500-2,000 hospital beds have been occupied by COVID-19 patients and the rest are in home isolation. We have brought this one-of-a-kind programme to aid patients who are recovering at home and it is unique in itself throughout the globe,” the CM said.

“The Delhi government has prepared sufficient instructors to look after 40,000 patients. Even though Omicron is mild, I hope this programme will aid every patient in their recovery. The patients will not only get treated but also gain a sense of mental and spiritual peace,” he added.