‘Online push hampering JNU’s education system’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grant Commission were showing complete disregard for the academic and health interests of students by pushing for online education.

“The entire concentration has been put on examinations and the loss of teaching-learning, that has happened, has neither been acknowledged nor have the questions related to its restoration in the context of the continuing threat of the pandemic been addressed,” the JNUTA said.

The association said Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar has made it clear that he sees online education as the future and alleged that he has been pushing for online systems substituting the regular processes, but without providing any infrastructure support to the students scattered across the country.

“That it has not practically been possible for most students, in most courses, to participate fully in this ‘learning’ is of no concern to Professor Kumar and teachers are being bullied to close the semester by conducting online examinations,” the JNUTA said.

Several irregularities

The teachers, further, alleged that there were several irregularities being carried out in the matter of appointment of faculty in JNU and said that it was disappointed that the MHRD was acting like a mute spectator despite being aware of these.

“Conducting selection committee proceedings online, violating the national reservation policy in letter and spirit, adding to the panel and then calling subject experts that he himself rather than the Centres concerned have proposed, undue and illegal interference in the shortlisting process to add names, are some of the more recent abuses of the office of the Vice-Chancellor”, the JNUTA said.