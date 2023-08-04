Online pizza payment leads to killer

August 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

More than 20 days after Yogesh Kumar, 32, went missing from south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, an online payment for pizza made by him led the police to his alleged murderer – an MBA graduate.

Yogesh had gone for a job interview on July 9. When he didn’t return home, his family filed a missing complaint on July 10. “Four days later, his father received a call from a person demanding ₹20 lakh ransom,” a police officer said, adding that the father had informed the police about the call. “While it was a Bihar number, the phone call was traced to Noida,” the officer added. “On July 17, the caller asked the father to come near Palika Bazar in CP but didn’t turn up. Later, the caller asked him to come near GIP Mall in Noida but he didn’t show up again,” DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said.

As the police began piecing together the clues and analysed Yogesh’s electronic devices, his last location was traced to Dwarka. The police came to know that he had made an online payment for pizza at a mall. In a CCTV footage from the mall, Yogesh was seen with another man in a car. When the police finally traced the owner of the car, Shashank Singh, he confessed to killing Yogesh and told them that he tried to make it look like a case of kidnapping since he was aware of the missing report being filed.

Fit of rage

“The two met at a party in June and continued meeting thereafter. On July 9, they went to Dwarka where they had beer and then went to a secluded place,” the DCP said. Shashank is suspected to have shot Yogesh in a fit of rage after the latter refused his demands for sexual favours. “He then packed the body in a suitcase and dumped it near sector 14B in Dwarka. It was recovered on Wednesday. He dumped the pistol too but it is yet to be recovered,” the DCP said, adding that the accused has been arrested.