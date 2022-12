Online OPD registration resumes at AIIMS

December 06, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The online registration of OPD patients at AIIMS was partially restored on Tuesday, while services such as admission to the wards, appointments and laboratory services were still being run manually. The hospital started registering patients online on a trial basis on Monday. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / hospital and clinic

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.