Online liquor sale would be fraught with security and safety issues: HC

Expressing concern over the suggestion relating to home delivery of alcohol through food delivery platforms, the Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the Delhi government, to take a call with regard to sale of alcohol and ensuring there is no crowding outside liquor vends during COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said, “From the news reports of conduct of patrons of alcohol, on reopening of liquor outlets after more than a month, it appears that home delivery of alcohol would be fraught with security and safety issues”.

“The possibility of alcohol being snatched during transit cannot be ruled out. The possibility of home delivery of alcoholdistribution whereof till now is largely in the hands of State, would also increase the possibilities of adulteration of alcohol, also resulting in loss of life,” it said.

“It appears that transit of alcohol from home to home would have to be in the same manner and style as transit of cash between banks and between banks and ATMs,” the High Court said.

The court also noted that the rules framed under the Excise Acts in force at this moment do not permit such online sale of liquor.

The Bench enquired from the counsels for Centre and Delhi government, why all the liquor vends already existing in the city cannot be opened up and which will automatically reduce crowding outside the limited number of shops which are open at present.

The High Court’s remarks came while hearing a petitions to immediately stop sale of liquor till the situation improves or social distancing norms is ensured at the vends.

The court said that any delay on the part of the authorities “can exacerbate the problem of crowding outside liquor shops and would defeat the purpose, inasmuch as more the delay, more will be the number of persons outside liquor shops, each day, who will come in close contact with each other, increasing the probability of spread of COVID-19”.