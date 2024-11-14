ADVERTISEMENT

Online learning in schools up to Class 5 in view of rising pollution, says Delhi CM Atishi

Updated - November 14, 2024 09:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi schools shift to online learning for Class 5 due to rising pollution levels following Commission for Air Quality Management restrictions

PTI

The national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures. File | Photo Credit: ANI

All schools up to Class 5 in Delhi will switch to online learning till further directions in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restrictions under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR earlier on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Post-Deepavali air quality hits new low in eastern India’s State capitals

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the heads of all government, private, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools to discontinue offline classes for children up to Class 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“All the heads of government, aided and unaided, private recognised schools of the DoE, MCD, and NDMC in Delhi are hereby directed to discontinue physical classes in schools for children up to Class 5,” it said in a statement.

Google Maps AQI tracker is out; Chennai in green and Delhi in red

The DoE has also instructed the heads of schools to ensure classes in online mode for students of these classes till further orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures.

The restrictions will come into force on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Was like entering gas chamber: Priyanka Gandhi on returning to Delhi from Wayanad

Measures under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) include shifting schools up to Class 5 to online mode.

GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I — ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II — ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III — ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV — ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US