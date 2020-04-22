Online exams get JNU approval

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said that the Academic Council(AC) had endorsed a resolution over e-mail validating the conduct of online classes and holding online semester examinations keeping in mind the difficulties of following the normal academic calendar due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The statement from the university added that the Academic Council has also authorised the Vice-Chancellor “to approve any additional suggestions/requests that may come from any school or special centre for completing the current academic session and for starting the new academic session.”

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said that it takes strong exception to the university administration’s attempt to secure the approval of the AC through e-mail and that the regulations of the university have no provisions of this kind.

‘Illegal meeting’

“The powers of the Academic Council cannot be delegated to the Vice-Chancellor, even by the AC itself,” the JNUTA said, calling the meeting “illegal”.

“The JNUTA demands that the proceedings of the AC ‘meeting’ be declared null and void and the issue of completion of the winter semester be discussed in duly convened meetings after proper discussion at all levels,” the teachers said.

Internet connectivity

The teachers had earlier said that completing the semester online and conducting examinations online would reduce it to a farce and pointed out that several of the students do not have access to proper Internet connectivity at home.

The teachers have suggested the use of the summer vacations to complete the winter semester.

The JNU Students’ Union had on April 21 written to the Union HRD Minister saying that if classes and exams were to be held online, it would simply be impossible for many students to engage with their academic responsibilities.