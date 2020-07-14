Online exams for final-year DU students to start from Aug. 10

Delhi University will hold online open book examinations (OBE) for final-year undergraduate students from August 10-31, the High Court was told on Monday.

DU had earlier decided to hold the exams from August 17. It, however, agreed to advance the date after the court noted that the career prospects of final-year students were at stake as many of them had to join other courses in India or abroad.

DU also clarified that students left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in a physical examination, to be held sometime in September.

The university also informed the court that a new set of mock tests would start from July 27.

DU had recently held mock tests online but many students had complained of technical glitches and the exercise was widely criticised.

DU further informed the court that around 95% of the 2.7 lakh final-year students had filled forms for online exams, and that the deadline to fill up forms had been extended till July 25.

It added that details of students had been updated on the portal and that colleges and students could verify the information.

The university sought more time to respond to the court’s query on schedule for physical exams and declaration of results.

The High Court was hearing petitions by final-year DU students seeking clarity on the date and mode of OBE.

A lawyer for one of the petitioners said he received over 500 emails from students “many of whom were suffering from mental trauma due to repeated postponement of exams”. The students had raised the issue of difficulty in pursuing postgraduate studies in foreign universities as transcripts had to be submitted by the end of July or early August.