Online delivery platforms go on a hiring spree to meet rising demand

Online grocery delivery platforms, Grofers and BigBasket, are ramping up their workforce as demand went “off the charts” during the 21-day nation-wide lockdown. The two companies together plan to hire about 15,000 people for delivery as well as for working at their warehouses.

“The last three weeks have been hectic for all of us here at Grofers. For starters, we saw demand go off the charts. We are very proud that over the last three weeks we have been able to deliver essential groceries to over 1 million households in 22 cities,” Albinder Dhindsa, CEO at Grofers said in a blog.

While the company has already hired about 2,000 people from industries that have been impacted by the current crisis such as textile, manufacturing, and services, Mr. Dhindsa said they are looking to hire 5,000 more people over the next two weeks.

Likewise, BigBasket is looking to hire about 10,000 more people as delivery executives and to work at their warehouses. “BigBasket continues to see a large increase in demand. However, the company is facing a shortage of warehouse and delivery staff to service this demand. Therefore, BigBasket is stepping up its recruiting efforts for delivery executives and warehouse staff so that it can serve more customers while also providing employment to people,” it said.

Employment to needy

Tanuja Tewari, Vice President-Human Resources, BigBasket, pointed out, “...with many workers staying home or going back to their villages and towns, we now require people to service this demand. This is why we are hiring delivery and warehouse personnel, and this will work two ways. We will be able to service more customers and also provide employment to those who need it the most at the moment.”

As per Mr. Dhindsa, online grocery is only about 0.2% of the overall retail market and by the end of this crisis will probably reach 0.5%, but that is still an insignificant share. “While we will try our hardest, I don’t think we will be able to serve 100 million urban households in the immediate future,” he said.

He added that everyday Grofers application is seeing over 1.5 million people trying to order. However, given the constraints, they are able to serve one out of eight customers.