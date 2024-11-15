ADVERTISEMENT

Online classes for all primary schools in Delhi: CM Atishi

Published - November 15, 2024 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday directed all primary schools in the Capital to shift to online classes to avoid children being exposed to the rising pollution levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, announced the development on X, and said that online classes will continue “until further directions”.

Soon after this, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a notification stating that in view of the AQI settling in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day, heads of all schools — government, government-aided, and unaided private recognised schools of DoE — are directed to discontinue physical classes for children up to Class 5. It further directed heads of schools to disseminate the information to parents and students.

The restrictions will come into force from Friday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

education / pollution

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US