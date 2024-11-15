Online classes for all primary schools in Delhi: CM Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday directed all primary schools in the Capital to shift to online classes to avoid children being exposed to the rising pollution levels.

Ms. Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, announced the development on X, and said that online classes will continue “until further directions”.

Soon after this, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a notification stating that in view of the AQI settling in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day, heads of all schools — government, government-aided, and unaided private recognised schools of DoE — are directed to discontinue physical classes for children up to Class 5. It further directed heads of schools to disseminate the information to parents and students.

The restrictions will come into force from Friday.