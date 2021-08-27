Online applications for learner’s licences more than double this week

Transport Department records state that 15,798 applications were received till 10 a.m. on August 25

The number of citizens applying for learner’s licence from home went up almost twice this week with more than 1,400 applications being made every day between August 18 and August 25.

The number of daily applications is up from almost 850 per day, which were recorded since the launch of the Transport Department’s ‘Faceless Services’ initiative by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11 till August 18.

In all, according to Transport Department records, 15,798 applications for learners’ licences, among the most significant services offered by the department to citizens, were received till 10 a.m. on August 25 compared to 5,948 recorded towards the conclusion of the first week of the programme.

According to departmental records, 11,370 of the total applicants have been successful so far while 1,109 failed their tests and as many as 4,428 did not appear for it. The department also recorded 142 unsuccessful applicants due to colour blindness.

As reported by The Hindu on August 25, as many as 10,000 learners’ licences had been issued to citizens since August 11.

Last week, of the 5,948 applicants for learners’ licences as many as 5,341 applicants were successful while 607 did not make the cut.

Currently, the Delhi government’s Faceless Services program includes 33 major transport-related services, which account for 95% of the total services which citizens can avail: driving licence and related services, vehicle registration and related services and permit-related services.

The remaining smaller services will soon be added to the faceless basket in the coming months, according to the government. Physical interaction will be limited to the driving skill test conducted at 13 fully Automated Driving Test Tracks and fitness tests of vehicles.

Pre-pandemic, the government stated, approximately 30 lakh services were being provided to citizens online annually and the 13 Motor Licencing Offices (MLOs) in the Capital are in the process of seeking and resolving pending complaints before finally being converted into facilitation centres for those who cannot avail of the department’s services online due to one reason or another.

As of August this year, according to the government, Delhi was the first State in the country to go faceless replete with e-sign and Aadhar-based authentication.

Also, it was the first State to provide e-Learners’ licence tests through AI-based facial recognition or feature mapping.