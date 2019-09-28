Onions to be sold at ₹23.90 per kg in Capital from today: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will sell onions at ₹23.90 per kg in the Capital from Saturday, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In addition to being sold at 400 ration shops and through 70 mobile vans – one for each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the city – each citizen, would be entitled to a maximum of five kg and the sale points would operate from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m., Mr. Kejriwal said

He added that the measures would be in place what with onions currently being sold at prices ranging between ₹60-₹80 per kg to tide over which the government would procure 1 lakh kg of onions from the Centre over the next five days. “To bring onion prices under control, the government has decided to procure onions from the Central Buffer Stock Exchange through NAFED and sell it at a retail price of ₹23.90 per kg, starting tomorrow [Saturday],” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the government would procure onions at ₹15.60 per kg from the Centre. A team would be sent to Nasik to check the quality of onions and to conduct a pre-dispatch inspection of stocks, he said.

On its part, the BJP Opposition alleged that Mr. Kejriwal had been “sleeping over” the issue of soaring onion prices for over a week and was seeking to “earn profit” from the new retail prices announced on Friday.

“Why is Mr. Kejriwal, who is making daily free announcements due to coming elections, now selling onions at a profit of ₹8 per kg to the public? The Central government is providing onions to the Delhi government at ₹15.60 per kg but it is going to sell these at ₹23.90 per kg,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel alleged.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the reason behind soaring onion prices was black marketing which the Delhi government had “failed” to check.

“The Delhi government has completely failed in preventing black marketing because the persons connected with his party and government are involved in it,” he alleged.

In reaction to Mr. Tiwari's allegations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “A member of Parliament is supposed to know basic facts before jumping to frivolous press releases. The rates at which we will get onions and the rates at which subsidised onions are sold are decided by his own Central government. We would be happy if he could help in reducing those rates further.”