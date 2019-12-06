Onion prices cross ₹100 per kg in Delhi again

The Delhi government has not placed any order for imported onions even as onion prices in the National Capital soared past the mark of ₹100 per kg again on Thursday. The Centre’s rate of ₹60 per kg is too high, the State government said.

With domestic production of onions down by 26% this kharif season, the Centre has been making efforts to import onions from Egypt and Turkey in a bid to cool down prices. The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh onions by central trade agency MMTC, which has contracted for 21,090 MT so far. The first tranche of 6,090 tonnes from Egypt is expected to arrive in Mumbai next week.

The current situation in various States, as well as import arrivals and measures taken to prevent hoarding were discussed in a review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening, said official sources. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the meeting.

“Some 12-15 States have placed orders for the imported onions. Delhi government has still not placed any order,” said an official from the Consumer Affairs Ministry. “However, [central agency] NAFED will be directly retailing imported onions in Delhi-NCR through NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, Mother Dairy and Safal outlets.”

“They [Centre] are saying to take [imported onions] at ₹60 per kg. This is the last communication from the central government. In that case, adding transportation cost to it, the cost will come up to the market price,” said a Delhi government spokesperson when asked why the State has not placed any order for the imported onions despite the continued price hike.

Retail price in Delhi is ₹100 per kg, according to the National Horticulture Board (NHB), although consumers reported rates of ₹100-130 in markets across the city. According to the NHB, retail rates have hit ₹125 per kg in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar and ₹120 per kg in Lucknow. The situation is worse in Southern states where prices have hit ₹200 per kg in Vijayawada and ₹160 per kg in Chennai.

“Rates have been manageable in Delhi partly because NAFED is still retailing onions at subsidised rates apart from the fact that onions are still available in Rajasthan’s Alwar. As Delhi is not too far, they are being transferred overnight,” said the Consumer Affairs Ministry official.

The Delhi government had informed the Centre that the price tag of ₹60 per kg price for imported onions was too high, but has not received any response so far.

“This is too high and the people will not be able to afford if onions were supplied at such a high price,” said a November 28 letter from State Food Minister Imran Hussain to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

(with inputs from Nikhil M. Babu)