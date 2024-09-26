GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One-year service bond mandatory for students of Delhi govt. medical institutions

Published - September 26, 2024 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

According to a Delhi government order, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has introduced a one-year service bond for students graduating from medical institutions under the Delhi government.

The order stated that undergraduate students would be required to furnish a bond of ₹15 lakhs and postgraduate students would be required to furnish a bond for ₹20 lakh at the time of admissions, which will stand forfeited if they want to opt out of the mandatory one-year service period. This is applicable to students of UG and PG courses, including super-speciality courses.

The service bond would be applicable from the next academic session, the order has stated. “Till such time as the one-year Service Bond comes into force, the existing students on passing out will be voluntarily offered the first chance to work on the vacant posts of JR/SR (junior resident, senior resident) in the various Hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi as per the remuneration prescribed above,” it added.

This decision comes amidst the back-and-forth between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the L-G over a shortage of doctors in the capital. Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) condemned the order calling it “regressive”.

In a post on ‘X’, FORDA said, “At a time when this should be abolished pan India, Delhi imposing it is an open mockery of all the efforts to resist it nationwide.”

Aviral Mathur, president of FORDA said, “It is a regressive step as it puts students on the spot while choosing their courses or branches as they would have to keep in mind that if they do not serve the tenure, they will have to keep the money handy.”

He added that the scheme was earlier implemented in other States when there was a shortage of doctors, and some States were left with fewer doctors. “There is no such crisis in Delhi and there are a lot of jobs. All State hospitals are at par with each other, so it was not needed at the moment.”

