One student killed, 17 injured in school van-tanker collision in Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar

A seven-year-old girl died while seventeen other students were injured when the school van they were travelling in was hit by a tanker in north west Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar on Thursday morning.

Garima alias Sakshi, a resident of Wajirpur, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital, confirmed Aslam Khan, DCP (North West).

Police said 18 students from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 and Central School located in Keshwapuram area were inside the van at the time when a milk tanker hit it from behind.

The students, who ranged in age group from seven to 12, were on their way to school, said police official.

“Six students are in critical condition and have been referred to AIIMS trauma centre while the rest are undergoing treatment at Sushruta trauma centre,” a police official said.

The driver was also injured. The driver of milk tanker has been arrested and further investigations in the case are ongoing, police said.