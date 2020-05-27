One staffer,10 inmates in Rohini jail recover

NEW DELHI

27 May 2020 10:13 IST

One staffer and 10 inmates of Rohini jail recovered from COVID-19, said prison officials on Tuesday.

Earlier, 16 inmates and four staff members of the same prison had tested COVID-19 positive, they said.

DG(Prison) Sandeep Goel said Head Warder of central jail number 10 had tested positive for the virus on May 15. “He was asymptomatic and had been kept in government quarantine facility in Sonipat. He has recovered,” Mr Goel said, adding that doctors have recommended him seven-day rest.

