One staffer dead, seven injured as fire breaks out at Income Tax office

A 46-year-old office superintendent died and seven other staff members received injuries on Tuesday after a massive fire broke out on the third floor of the Income Tax Department building in Delhi’s ITO, the police said.

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 337 (acting rashly thus endangering life) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC in this regard.

According to officials, the fire was suspected to be caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in Room No. 325 on the third floor around 2 p.m.

Rescue operation

It took almost two hours to douse the flames and those trapped inside the building were rescued through windows with the help of ladders by firefighters.

An official said the casualty number could have been higher had it not been lunchtime, with most employees outside the building, located opposite the old Delhi police headquarters, from where some units of the force are still working.

An eyewitness said the fire started a little after 2 p.m.

“We saw some women standing on the ledge of the windows of the building while heavy smoke was oozing out of other windows,” said Dalip Singh Sabharwal, a government employee.

“Almost 30 minutes later, the fire tenders arrived with ladders to rescue the persons trapped there,” he added.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said they received a PCR call about the fire around 2.25 p.m., after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A rescuer said while the fire had broken out on the right side of the building, the deceased was found in an unconscious state in a room on the left side. “The door of the room was found shut,” he added.

DFS chief Atul Garg said those rescued included five men and two women.

“We had to use gas masks due to toxic fumes. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

‘No record damaged’

The police and the forensic team are investigating the cause of the fire and the death of the office superintendent, a senior police official said.

In a post on X, the Income Tax Department expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. It said the fire broke out in the room primarily used for administrative purposes. “No physical records have been damaged as there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all income tax returns are being filed online,” it added.