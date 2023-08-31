One stabbed near Rajghat, succumbs to injuries; three arrested

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Three persons were arrested for stabbing a man to death, the police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, a senior police officer said. The incident happened near the Rajghat traffic signal on G.B. Road on Monday while the victim, Krishna, and two friends were out on a scooter.

“The three saw a group of people on the MG Road engaged in an altercation. When Sahil and his friends tried to intervene, they were attacked with knives. While his friends managed to escape, Sahil was stabbed multiple times. He was subsequently rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a day later,” the officer said.

The accused were identified as Satender Chauhan, 42, Ravi Goswami, 20, and Taresh Shaliwan, 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.