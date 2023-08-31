ADVERTISEMENT

One stabbed near Rajghat, succumbs to injuries; three arrested

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, a senior police officer said.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Three persons were arrested for stabbing a man to death, the police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, a senior police officer said. The incident happened near the Rajghat traffic signal on G.B. Road on Monday while the victim, Krishna, and two friends were out on a scooter.

“The three saw a group of people on the MG Road engaged in an altercation. When Sahil and his friends tried to intervene, they were attacked with knives. While his friends managed to escape, Sahil was stabbed multiple times. He was subsequently rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a day later,” the officer said.

The accused were identified as Satender Chauhan, 42, Ravi Goswami, 20, and Taresh Shaliwan, 44.

