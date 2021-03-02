Delhi

One side of Ghazipur border opens for traffic

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi border points. | File  

One side of the Ghazipur border, the site of the farmers’ protest, was opened for traffic on Tuesday, police said.

The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

The one side of the road which goes towards Ghaziabad from Delhi was opened for traffic in the morning, a senior police officer said.

The other side of the road is still closed, he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

