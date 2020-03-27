One new case in city; total cases stand at 40

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the city on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 40 with 33 active cases and one death.

The new case is a 33-year-old man, a resident of West Delhi, and he is admitted at AIIMS Jhajjar, according to the Delhi government. He has a travel history to Philippines.

Of the 40 cases, five have been discharged from the hospital. Also, of the total number of cases, 30 have travelled abroad and 10 are contacts of infected people.

“Total contacts traced till date is 4,599, out of which 1,639 contacts of first 6 cases have completed their 14 days of quarantine and 2,960 are under surveillance,” an official statement said.

“Till date a total of 20,9567 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. As on date 12,973 passengers are under home quarantine and 6,250 passengers completed their 14 days period of quarantine,” the statement said.