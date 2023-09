September 11, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

A 25-year-old Nepal citizen was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend, a Manipur resident, after the victim tried to stop the accused from assaulting his wife in south-west Delh’s Munirka, the police said. The incident happened on Saturday morning. The victim died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital soon after, a police officer said. The accused has been arrested.