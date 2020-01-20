One more arrested in Madhu Vihar murder case

A 22-year-old man, who was residing in a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad by changing his identity, was arrested for allegedly killing an insurance firm employee in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar in September last year, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Anjar (22) is a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana, they said.

On Thursday, two persons — Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24) — were arrested by the outer north district police for their involvement in robbery and theft cases. Mazhar was the main accused in the incident where the insurance firm employee was shot dead.

“On Friday, the East District police received information from Narela Industrial Area police station regarding the involvement of Mazhar and Anjar in the murder case of Usha Rani,” a senior police officer said.

Mazhar was interrogated and he disclosed that his accomplice Anjar is concealing his identity by changing his name and is admitted in a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad’s Loni, the officer said. Thereafter, a search operation was launched and Anjar was arrested, police said.

On September 21, 59-year-old Usha Rani was shot dead around 6 a.m. outside a temple in Madhu Vihar by two unidentified bike-borne men when she was waiting for her husband.