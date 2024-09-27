One more arrested in GTB Hospital shooting case

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested one of the masterminds of the shooting at the GTB Hospital, which resulted in the death of a 32-year-old patient, from a highway close to Meerut on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Faheem, a resident of Babarpur, is the ninth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

On July 14, several persons, later revealed to be members of the Hashim Baba gang, entered the hospital through the emergency entrance and shot dead Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri Khas, in a case of mistaken identity. Their target was a rival gangster, Waseem, who was also undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

The arrested person, Faheem, is a property dealer, who recently became involved with petty crime, DCP (Crime) Sanjay Sain said.

“In August last year, Faheem was arrested for a robbery case in Sarai Rohilla and spent about ten months in jail. When he was released from jail in June 2024, he came in contact with his gang members and, on their instructions, planned the murder of Waseem,” he added.

The accused obtained two illegal weapons and 19 rounds from a gangster one day before the incident and kept them in his house, said the DCP.

According to the police, Faheem and his associates were absconding and hiding in different places of Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Meerut to evade arrest.

