One more arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on June 27 arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which a wrestler died and two friends injured, police said.

The accused, Gaurav Laura, a native of Haryana, is also a wrestler. He was living here in Najafgarh’s Baprolla village, they said.

Police said a crime branch team probing the case nabbed Laura from Delhi and will produce him before Rohini court for seeking police remand for further investigation.

A senior police officer said, “He was found to be involved in the incident at Chhatrasal Stadium where he engaged in a fight along with the others leading to the death of the young wrestler.”

Police said 11 people, including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police claimed that Kumar was the “main culprit and mastermind” behind the murder and said there was electronic evidence showing him and his associates beating up Dhankar.

Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.