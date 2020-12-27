One killed, two rescued after fire breaks out at mask factory

NEW DELHI

27 December 2020 00:16 IST

A case has been registered and probe is under way: police

A 45-year-old man died while two persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said the deceased has been identified as Yugal Kishore.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that a call was received at 3.54 a.m. regarding the fire in a factory in Mayapuri Phase-I after which six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

“The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory where machines and raw materials were kept and the area was as big as 200 square yards. A total of three persons were found inside the premises and they were rescued. One of them was unconscious and was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” the fire official said, adding that the man was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The two rescued were identified as Aman Ansari (18) and Feroz Ansari (24).

The police said that a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.