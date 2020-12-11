One killed, two injured during fight near hospital

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death while two brothers injured during a brawl with another group of youths near Safdarjung Hospital, the police said on Friday.

Two arrested

The deceased, Neeraj, was stabbed at least 22 times and the two injured as Rakesh and Mukesh, they said. The three victims worked as sweepers at the Safdarjung Hospital. Two accused — Krishna and Ravi — have been arrested, an officer said, adding: “The incident happened on Wednesday night when the two groups were drinking at an open space near Safdarjung hospital. The scuffle started after one group confronted the other over their contractual status. One of the accused brought a knife from a vendor and attacked all of them. After the attack, all of the accused left the spot.”

“A juvenile has also been apprehended. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered,” said DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh.