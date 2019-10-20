One killed, two hurt as speeding bike rams gate

A 23-year-old man was killed while his two friends injured when their bike hit the gate of BSES office in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Saturday.

An officer said the deceased has been identified as Vikas from New Ashok Nagar while the injured as Kunal from Chilla village and Afzal from Trilokpuri. The police said they received information about the incident from Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

The incident took place at 1 a.m. when Vikas, who was riding the bike, lost control. None of the victims were wearing helmets and Kunal allegedly told police that the bike was being driven at a very high speed. After the accident, the injured men were rushed to LBS Hospital where Vikas was declared brought dead.

While Kunal has been discharged after treatment, Afzal is admitted at GTB Hospital. Medical examination revealed that the victims were not under the influence of alcohol, the police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.